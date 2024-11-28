Former Jenks Police Chief Arrested, Accused Of Assaulting Tow Truck Driver

A former Jenks police chief has been arrested, accused of assaulting a tow truck driver.

By: News On 6

The arrest report for former Chief Cameron Arthur says he was in his car near Admiral and Memorial when the tow truck driver arrived to repossess it, and Arthur became angry.

It says video shows the two arguing and then shows Arthur pushing the driver even after the driver started walking away.

Officers arrested Arthur for assault.

Arthur says he's been advised not to speak about the incident until his attorney has all the facts.