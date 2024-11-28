Oklahoma Salvation Army Angel Tree Program Helps Families During The Holiday Season

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is underway, offering Oklahomans the opportunity to provide gifts for over 5,000 children and seniors in need, with donations due by Dec. 10.

As Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is already in full swing. Major Charlotte Gargis shared details with LeAnne Taylor on how the community can help make the season brighter for those in need.

“We begin months ahead of time preparing,” Gargis said. "We start taking applications from families months ahead of time, and we’ve taken over 2,400 family applications, which includes over 5,000 angels, which are children and seniors. The need is always so large.”

Gargis explained that while some people who once gave are now in need, many first-time applicants are struggling this year due to economic challenges. Despite the high demand, she is optimistic about the generosity of the community.

“Our Green Country is so generous and so, the need is great, but we know it will happen,” Gargis said.

The Angel Tree campaign officially began on Nov. 1, and the deadline for returning gifts is Dec. 10. Gargis reminded the public that it takes time for staff and volunteers to coordinate the gifts for distribution, ensuring no child is forgotten.

“We do more than Santa’s Workshop— we check our list, check it twice, and check it again," Gargis said.

Donating is simple. Participants can choose an angel from trees set up at the mall then, they can visit Mattress Firm locations or the Salvation Army’s Joy Center at 11th and Hudson to drop off the gifts.

Gifts must be unwrapped, and for those who prefer online shopping, donations can also be made via Amazon.

Additionally, Salvation Army bell ringers will be out at various locations, including Walmart, Sam’s, and Reasors locations. The funds raised through these efforts help bring joy throughout the year, supporting the Salvation Army’s programs.

The Angel Tree program continues through Dec. 10, giving Oklahomans the chance to make a difference for children and seniors in need.