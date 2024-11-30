National Nonprofit Donates All Proceeds To Help Foster Kids In Tulsa And Paraguay: 'This Is A Special Place'

Looking for a Christmas tree? Buy a Tree, Change a Life is open in Tulsa for the second year, selling Frasier Firs with proceeds helping foster kids in Tulsa and children in Paraguay. Don’t wait—trees are selling fast!

A national non-profit called "Buy a Tree, Change a Life" has opened its tree farm in Tulsa for the second year.

The tree farm is at Christian Chapel near 71st and Memorial at 7807 East 76th Street.

All of the proceeds go to help foster kids in Tulsa and kids in Paraguay.

People are moving on from turkey to trees and "Buy a Tree, Change a Life" has sold ten percent of their Frasier fir's in just one day. Based on last year's success they're on track to sell out in the next two weeks.

Some of the proceeds go towards helping children ages eight to 11 in Tulsa who are in foster care. It pays to send them to a free week of summer camp, and a mentorship program.

The money also goes to help children who have been abused or neglected in Paraguay.

Site Director, Sara Morton, says buying a tree can have a lasting impact.

"When you're sitting around your Christmas tree, you're not just celebrating the season but you're also remembering that you're making a difference in the life of kids here in Tulsa and around the world. And then when your tree is long gone their still making a difference in the lives of children so that's really why this is a special place," Morton said.

They're also selling handmade stockings, ornaments, wreaths, and earrings.

Anyone who donates $10 on top of the cost of their tree, will be entered in a raffle to win a lounge swing.

"Buy a Tree, Change a Life" will be open until it sells out of its North Carolina Frasier Firs.

Those are the same kind of trees that are in the White House this year.

They're open from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M. on weekdays and 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. on the weekends.