Boutique Crawl In Jenks Aims To Draw Shoppers For Small Business Saturday

Shops in downtown Jenks are hoping to draw people in with an event featuring Santa Claus, live music and discounts for Small Business Saturday.

Whether it's something old from an antique store, or something shiny and new, it's all considered "shopping small," when it supports a small business.

"You're keeping your money right here in your community and of course that is you know, good for everybody,” Britny Pittman said.

Pittman helped organize a "boutique crawl" in Jenks. Every shopper will get a passport, and she said if they spend at least $10 at each store listed, they'll be entered into a giveaway contest. One winner will take home the prize.

"It is valued over $1,000,” Pittman said. “You'll have gift cards to restaurants, and then each merchant has added something special."

Some shops are making space for small vendors who don't have a brick-and-mortar store, to help boost their business, too.

"We understand what it takes to be a small business so we really support pushing other small businesses and helping them get to where they want to be,” Justin Wenzel said.

A local card company is selling its cards inside The Wooden Toolbox Furniture Co., which makes custom furniture. Wenzel said the Black Friday deals extend through Saturday.

"Twenty percent off all of our custom builds,” he said. “We also have 20 percent off all of our custom chairs. And we can get any chair that you can imagine. Everything from green velvet to camel leather."

Between the new furniture, clothes, toys and candles, Pittman said they have it all in downtown Jenks.

"There's really something for everybody down here and now we have multiple restaurants,” she said. “You can just walk around and spend a whole day down here. I don't think people realize that."

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first 30 people in line will get a free "swag bag" full of goodies.