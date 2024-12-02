2 Dead In Apparent Coweta Murder-Suicide

Two people were found dead in a Coweta home in what police say is an apparent murder-suicide.

By: News On 6

Authorities say a man and a woman were discovered in a bathroom with gunshot wounds.

Police say their children found them after being dropped off at home by their grandfather, who had picked them up from church.

The children texted their aunt, who then called 911 to report the incident, say police

