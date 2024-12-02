Roadways Reopened After Semi Strikes Bridge At 91st Street And Highway 75

All roadways are back open at 91st Street and Highway 75 after an oversized vehicle struck a bridge on the highway on Monday, police confirm.

By: News On 6

As of 3 p.m., drivers can proceed on Highway 75 and the surrounding roads. Police said ODOT first had to test the structural integrity of the bridge due to the impact of the crash before reopening the roads.

An oversized vehicle struck a bridge at 91st Street and Highway 75 in Tulsa on Monday, causing significant traffic problems in the area.

Tulsa Police said all southbound traffic is closed and drivers are being diverted to 81st Street. Jenks Police said all occupants of the vehicle in the crash are uninjured.

TPD said there is concern about the bridge's structural integrity after the crash and that ODOT will have to determine when the road can be reopened.

"We anticipate that the highway will be closed for several hours," TPD said in a post online.

Check out the News On 6 Traffic map for details.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.