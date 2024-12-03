Thunder Fellows Inspires Tulsa’s Youth With Immersive Data Science Program

Thunder Fellows, a nonprofit empowering Black students in Tulsa, offers a 30-week immersive data science and career-readiness program, providing mentorship, internships, and transformative opportunities.

By: News On 6

-

Thunder Fellows, a nonprofit empowering Black students in Tulsa, offers a 30-week immersive data science and career-readiness program, providing mentorship, internships, and transformative opportunities.

Thunder Fellows: Empowering Tulsa’s Black Youth

As Giving Tuesday encourages communities to support impactful causes, Thunder Fellows is spotlighting its mission to equip Black high school and college students with data science and career readiness skills.

Founded in 2021, Thunder Fellows is now in its fourth year of operation.

“We’re really excited because we can’t do this impactful work without the help of our community, stakeholders, and supporters,” said Cedric Ikpo, Executive Director of Thunder Fellows.

What Thunder Fellows Offers

The 30-week program provides:

Complimentary test prep for college and career readiness Internship placements and stipends Immersive field lessons

“It’s been a wonderful experience and opportunity to learn and grow alongside these young people and their families,” Ikpo shared.

Since its inception, the program has served 109 students across Oklahoma, offering opportunities to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

How You Can Support Thunder Fellows

Donate: Visit Thunder Fellows to make a contribution. Stay Updated: Sign up for their newsletter. Engage on Social Media: Follow their platforms for student success stories and updates.





Applications Opening Earlier in 2024

Thunder Fellows is encouraging new applicants as they adjust their timeline for the upcoming year. Applications will open in March to April 2024, earlier than in previous years.

“If you’re intellectually curious and passionate about critical thinking and problem-solving, we’d love to have you,” said Ikpo.

For more details about Thunder Fellows and how to get involved, visit thunderfellows.org.