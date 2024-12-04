Muskogee Standoff Ends With Suspect, Escaped Juvenile In Custody

A standoff in Muskogee ended with the arrest of a 17-year-old who escaped from a hospital while in custody last month, authorities say.

Muskogee Police confirmed the standoff was near the 5200 block of South Emporia on Tuesday.

The escaped teen, 17-year-old Jaxon Vaughn, was arrested after authorities used gas to get him out of the house.

Officers responded to a crime tip around 2:53 p.m. indicating the suspect, who had also escaped custody in Woodward, was inside the home.

After the suspect refused to exit, the Muskogee Police Department activated its Special Operations Team.

The standoff ended peacefully at 5:35 p.m. when the suspect surrendered without further incident, authorities said.

Woodward Police said he left a hospital while in custody in November.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.