Indigo Tie Dye Brings Creative Fun And Holiday Spirit To Bixby

Indigo Tie Dye in Bixby offers DIY tie-dye experiences, holiday-themed classes, and mobile parties, bringing creativity and community together year-round.

Indigo Tie Dye Company, a DIY tie-dye studio in Bixby, opened its storefront in July, bringing creativity and fun to the local community.

The studio offers a range of services, including birthday parties, events, and walk-in tie-dye sessions. In addition, it features over 20 local vendors and hosts a variety of DIY classes year-round. Indigo Tie Dye is unique in Oklahoma for offering mobile DIY tie-dye birthday parties, available for booking across the state.

The owner, Brianne Ray, opened the Bixby location to be closer to family and help support the growth of the downtown area.

Indigo Tie Dye provides an array of classes, from tie-dye workshops to sourdough making, painting, and cookie decorating. For the holiday season, the studio is hosting a series of festive classes, including holiday cookie decorating, sourdough basics, and weekly holiday painting sessions.

A special Merry Christmas party on Dec. 15 will feature holiday-themed tie-dye, crafts, and a visit from Santa.

For those looking to connect online, Indigo Tie Dye can be found on Facebook under Indigo Tie Dye Company and on Instagram and TikTok at @indigotiedyecompany.