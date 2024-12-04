How Revitalize T-Town Helps Tulsa & How You Can Be A Part Of It

Revitalize T-Town, a Tulsa nonprofit, is providing free home repairs to ensure safety and comfort for low-income homeowners like Norma Reed, whose home is receiving critical updates this week.

The cost of home repairs can cause a lot of anxiety, but a Tulsa woman doesn’t have to worry about that anymore.

Folks with Revitalize T-Town helped make repairs to her home to keep her warm this winter.

The daughter of the woman who owns the home said the repairs were a blessing because she wouldn’t have been able to afford them herself.

What is Revitalize T-Town?

The mission of Revitalize T-Town is to make homes safe and secure for low-income homeowners.

The organization started in 1997 and provides home repair services free of charge for those living in Tulsa city limits.

The group focuses on repairs that fall into three categories: roofs, energy efficiency and safety.

Who does Revitalize T-Town help and what type of work do they do?

Revitalize T-Town makes repairs to Tulsa residents' homes like Norma Reed's, including new sheetrock, new windows and doors, and adding railings.

“Being a homeowner on a fixed income is really hard to try and get major repairs,” said her daughter, Angela Reed.

The group will continue repairs throughout the week, including new bathroom and kitchen flooring, toilets, and a new roof.

“Definitely the roof because it was leaking in multiple places, so yes, the roof was definitely needing to be replaced. The doors, there was air coming through the doors and windows as well,” said Angela.

Reed said having this done provides relief.

"Thank you so much for all your assistance, we really appreciate it."

How you can get involved:

To apply for help or learn more about volunteering, call Revitalize T-Town at 918) 742-6241, or visit their website