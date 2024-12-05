Karen Keith Reflects On 16 Years As Tulsa County Commissioner: 'I Love This Job'

As her final term as Tulsa County Commissioner comes to a close, Karen Keith reflects on 16 years of accomplishments in District Two, including levee repairs, job creation, and major infrastructure projects, while expressing confidence in her successor.

With less than a month to go as a Tulsa County Commissioner, Karen Keith says she's staying busy, finishing her final term in office.

Wednesday she and other County officials were in Sand Springs, updating constituents on projects completed and what's still ahead.

“I want to tell you how much of a privilege it has been to serve you 16 years, I love, love, love, this job,” said Keith.

She was able to point to a long list of accomplishments for District Two, including money to repair the levees, establish industrial parks to create jobs, and improvements to Chandler Park as highlights.

She was also a key figure in the creation of the original Vision package that built the BOK Center and paid to clear a large area of Sand Springs that is now a center for business.

County Treasurer John Fothergill and County Clerk Michael Willis both credit her with inspiring them to pursue public service.

Keith's own aspirations ended with a close second in the primary for mayor, then a loss to Monroe Nichols in the general election, which she believes was unduly influenced by so-called "dark money" political action groups.

But she says that disappointment hasn’t changed her approach to the job.

“I want to tell you my enthusiasm for District Two will never wane, and I tell the other commissioners I have the best district and I believe that,” she said. She believes the office will be in good hands with Commissioner-Elect Lonnie Sims.

“It's all been a labor of love and I'm proud of what I've done the last 16 years and I'll miss it, but I'll figure out what's next,” said Keith.