Hot Seat Extended: Oklahoma Power Alliance Exec. Director Responds To Criticism Of Renewable Energy Growth

By: News On 6

In this edition of Hot Seat, Scott Mitchell talks to Mark Yates, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Power Alliance, about the state’s energy mix, balancing fossil fuels and renewables, and the need for increased energy infrastructure to meet growing demand.

Balancing Fossil Fuels and Renewables

Mark Yates, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Power Alliance, defended the state's energy strategy amid claims from protestors that the renewable energy sector aims to eliminate fossil fuel producers. In a recent conversation, Yates emphasized Oklahoma's unique position in balancing its historic oil and gas industry with the growth of renewable resources like wind and solar energy.

"Oklahoma is a gold standard for energy," Yates said. "We’ve been an oil and gas state for over 100 plus years ... but we also have other resources to harness."

Renewable Energy and Affordability

Yates pointed out that about 45% of Oklahoma's electricity is generated from renewable sources, primarily wind, while natural gas provides an additional 45-50%. This combination, according to Yates, helps drive affordability for residents and businesses alike.

The Growing Demand for Power

Looking ahead, Yates stressed the growing demand for energy due to the increasing need for digital infrastructure, including data centers, cryptocurrency mining, and artificial intelligence. He highlighted that Oklahoma must continue to utilize all available resources to meet the state's future energy needs and compete for new investments.

A Call for Action on Grid Capacity

“There’s no doubt that all of these states across the country are grappling with how to increase capacity on the grid as quickly as possible,” Yates said. He urged the Oklahoma legislature to move quickly on policy changes to support energy infrastructure development, citing the need for less regulation to address rising demand.

"The reality is, we need government to get out of the way," he added. "We need less regulation so that we can build additional capacity in Oklahoma. And again, back to your earlier point, that includes natural gas. That’s not just talking about renewable facilities."

Yates acknowledged that the issue could be divisive in the upcoming legislative session, noting that states like Georgia, Utah, and Nevada are also competing for energy investments. He emphasized the importance of building a grid system for the future, free from regulatory obstacles that could slow down infrastructure development.