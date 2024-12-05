New Amazon Delivery Station Coming To McAlester, City Announces

The City of McAlester says a new Amazon delivery station is coming to the area.

Wednesday, December 4th 2024, 10:03 pm

By: News On 6


McAlester, Okla. -

McAlester says the distribution warehouse will be at the Steven Taylor Industrial Park just west of downtown.

The facility will help get packages from larger facilities to people's doorsteps faster.

"It's been a happy secret that we've had in the community that we've really been wanting to share but they finally just got to the point of releasing it," said McAlester Mayor Justin Few

The city says construction has already started, but plans for the station are still in the early stages.
