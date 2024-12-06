Eskimo Joe's Spreads Christmas Cheer with Festive Promotional Products

Eskimo Joe's launches Christmas-themed products, supporting education and animal rescue, while celebrating Oklahoma's Route 66 heritage with festive designs available at various locations.

By: News On 6

Eskimo Joe's, the iconic Oklahoma brand, is helping people get into the holiday spirit with their latest line of Christmas-themed promotional products.

Stan Clark, a representative from Eskimo Joe's, joined the news team to showcase some of the company's festive offerings.

Oklahoma-Themed Designs

"We have some Oklahoma designs that were that was so cool, that fun," said Clark. He highlighted the popular "Home Sweet Oklahoma" design, which was reminiscent of Leon Russell's classic song.

Clark also showcased the "Sweet Home Oklahoma" design, which Stacia found to be particularly cool.

Supporting the Community

Eskimo Joe's is also using their products to support important causes in the community.

"We have been helping teachers in Stillwater through Spec Stillwater Public Education Foundation and two scholarships at Oklahoma State University, future teacher scholarships that's funded by the sale of these teacher shirts," said Clark.

Giving Back to Animal Rescue

In addition to supporting education, Eskimo Joe's is also dedicated to animal welfare. Clark introduced the "Pet Rescue" t-shirt, saying, "We've been huge, huge donors to the Stillwater Humane Society. So again, very proud of that."

Celebrating Route 66

Eskimo Joe's has long been a champion of Route 66, with Clark noting, "I think there's more Route 66 in the state of Oklahoma than any other state, which I'm very proud of."

The company has been selling Route 66-themed products for years, and the upcoming 100th anniversary of the iconic highway has the team excited.

Holiday-Themed Designs

One of the standout designs showcased by Clark was the "Frosties Cocoa Cafe" design, featuring the beloved Eskimo Joe's characters getting ready for a big night.

Availability and Accessibility

When asked about where customers can find these festive products, Clark provided a comprehensive list of Eskimo Joe's retail locations, including Woodland Hills Mall, Shawnee, Enid, Quail Springs in Oklahoma City, and the company's world headquarters in Stillwater.