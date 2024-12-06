Cherokee Nation Approves 10-Year Extension Of Motor Vehicle Tag Compact With Oklahoma

The Cherokee Nation's Council approved a 10-year extension of its motor vehicle tag compact with Oklahoma, ensuring continued tag issuance for both in-reservation and at-large Cherokee citizens starting January 1, 2025.

By: News On 6

The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved an extension of its motor vehicle tag compact with the state of Oklahoma on Friday.

The vote comes after months of negotiations between the tribe and Gov. Kevin Stitt.

In a statement released after the vote, the Cherokee Nation said, “Under the new compact, which is unique to the Cherokee Nation and based on a framework in place for more than two decades, the tribe will continue to issue tags to both in-reservation and at-large Cherokee citizens.

The tribe says the new agreement is for 10 years, which is the same as previous compacts and will take effect on January 1, 2025.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. announced the agreement in November.

At the time Hoskin, Jr. said, “Our goal throughout this process has been a compact that continues to benefit Cherokee Nation citizens and Oklahoman communities, and ensures our tribe continues to serve and provide for our citizens. The new compact is a government-to-government agreement that will protect the rights of our citizens and ensure we can continue to provide essential funding for public schools, roads, and law enforcement agencies. I am grateful for the good faith negotiations from our partners in Oklahoma and the support of the Cherokee people for this fundamental exercise of our self-determination and government interests.”

At the same time, Gov. Stitt said, "We’re all Oklahomans and we all drive on the same roads and bridges. It’s important that we’re all contributing to the things that make us a top-ten state. I appreciate the cooperation of Cherokee leadership to reach an agreement, especially as it pertains to the ability to collect tolls on our turnpikes.”

