OSU Fans React To Uncertainty Around Gundy's Future

OSU fans express mixed feelings about Coach Gundy's future, reflecting on a tough season and considering the need for change in leadership.

-

Tulsa fans are weighing in on the standoff between Coach Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State University, sharing their mixed emotions at McNellie's in downtown Tulsa on Friday afternoon.

“It takes a big heart to be an OSU fan,” said Scott Sipes. “You know, I’ve been through the Pat Jones era, Bob Simmons era—you know, Gundy’s been great for us. It’s just a bad year.”

Sipes admitted he’s torn about what direction the team should take moving forward.

Longtime fan Gay McMillin, who has supported the Cowboys since 1974, described the last season as “heartbreaking.”

“I’ve been grateful for everything that he’s done; he’s done a good job up until September,” said McMillin. Still, she thinks it might be time for a change in leadership. “Well, I can live with it either way, but I am surprised he’s still employed.”

Recent OSU graduate Dakota Burris expressed a neutral stance on the issue.

“I know he kind of had a bad year this last year, but if OSU decides to keep him, it’s not really going to affect my opinion of OSU,” Burris said. “And if they decide to let him go, the choice is theirs, really.”

Fans on social media also appear divided, with some calling for Gundy’s departure while others cite his loyalty to OSU as a reason to keep him.

Sipes summed it up by reflecting on Gundy’s potential perspective: “But if he, in his heart, says, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore,’ then it’s best for him to go. You know, because if you want to be in a job, it’s ‘I want to be there,’ and you’re going to give it your all.”