Q&A: How Owasso Police Are Using Drones To Patrol Busy Shopping Areas This Holiday Season

As holiday shopping ramps up in Owasso, police are boosting their efforts to keep shoppers safe. With extra patrols on the ground and drones monitoring parking lots from the air, officers aim to deter crime and respond quickly to incidents.

Owasso Police say they see a huge increase in people visiting shopping areas this time of the year. Officers are trying to keep everyone safe by adding patrols on the ground—and through the air.

Q: How are police keeping an eye on busy shopping areas in Owasso?

A: In addition to normal patrols, officers are coming in from off-duty status to patrol shopping centers, according to Lt. Nick Boatman. Police are also using drones to watch parking lots from the sky.

Q: How can drones help keep me, my family and my belongings safe while shopping in Owasso?

A: Police say they can zoom in on people and cars from at least 200 feet in the air. They say the drones are helpful with getting descriptions of people and cars after a shoplifting, break-in or other crime.

Q: What areas will you see extra patrols in Owasso for holiday shopping?

Police say in shopping areas along 76th, 86th, 96th and 116th Streets. They say the busiest one is the Smith Farm Marketplace near 96th Street North and Highway 169.

Q: When does shopping traffic start to pick up in Owasso?

A: “Black Friday on, it’s nothing but shopping here in Owasso,” said Lt. Nick Boatman, Owasso Police.

Q: How far do people travel to visit Owasso and shop for the holidays?

Owasso Police say people from as far as Kansas come to town because of the well-known stores like Target.

Q: Should I be weary of seeing a drone in the sky?

A: Officers in Owasso say they are just using the drones to keep an eye on people’s belongings and spot those up to no good.

Q: How else are these drones being used?

A: Police say they come in handy for events with large crowds and in frantic situations, like when a child goes missing.

Officers are also reminding shoppers to lock their doors and not keep anything valuable inside cars.