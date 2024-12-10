Don't Throw Electronic Batteries In The Trash; Here's What The City Of Tulsa Recommends

After a phone battery caught fire in a trash hauler in Tulsa recently, the city is sharing safe alternatives to tossing this "E-Waste" in the trash. "When electronics with self-contained batteries get crushed in a trash hauler, the results are dangerous," the city said.

The City of Tulsa is asking people to not throw away electronics with self-contained batteries in their trash or recycling bin because it is dangerous.

The City said a cell phone that was thrown in the trash caught fire when it was crushed in a garbage truck recently.

"Only thanks to the quick action of the haulers were they able to prevent a disaster by dumping the load in the street and putting out the fire," the city wrote in a post online.

What electronic items with batteries do I need to be aware of throwing in the trash?

Earbuds E-cigarettes Digital cameras Smart phones toys, headlamps, tools, flashlights, toothbrushes, medical devices, etc.

Where Can I Safely Dispose of Batteries, or E-Waste, Around Tulsa?

The City said a battery also caused a fire at the largest recycling processor in Tulsa back in 2021, damaging equipment so badly that the plant was shut down for a year.

