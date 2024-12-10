Don't Throw Electronic Batteries In The Trash; Here's What The City Of Tulsa Recommends

Monday, December 9th 2024, 9:25 pm
The City of Tulsa is asking people to not throw away electronics with self-contained batteries in their trash or recycling bin because it is dangerous.
The City said a cell phone that was thrown in the trash caught fire when it was crushed in a garbage truck recently.
"Only thanks to the quick action of the haulers were they able to prevent a disaster by dumping the load in the street and putting out the fire," the city wrote in a post online.
The City said a battery also caused a fire at the largest recycling processor in Tulsa back in 2021, damaging equipment so badly that the plant was shut down for a year.
