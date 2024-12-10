'This Is A Huge Step:' Tulsa Police Receive $2.5 Million To Process Untested Rape Test Kits

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has received $2.5 million from the Department of Justice's National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) received $2.5 million from the Department of Justice's National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

This funding will be used to process untested kits and provide critical resources for victims. TPD processes 150 cases monthly in addition to ongoing investigations.

"It allows the police department to get aggressive with testing these rape kits at a quicker pace. We can always improve what we're doing," Laurel Roberts, Public Safety Commissioner of Tulsa.

Supporting Victims Through Faster Results

Advocates said that delayed test results can make victims feel ignored. The new funding aims to address this issue, ensuring victims feel prioritized.

"This is a huge step in letting them know 'Hey we see you, we believe you, and we are going to get these people that are responsible,'" said Heather Williams, a DVIS Advocate.

However, Williams also noted that the testing process remains time-intensive.

"We have to let them know that it doesn't happen so fast, it can be months even years before we can get results from that kit," said Williams

Importance of Evidence Collection

DVIS encourages all sexual assault victims to undergo a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam, saying the role of evidence in identifying repeat offenders.

"I have to explain to them how important it is for every single person who reports because even if your case doesn't get to prosecution stages, you're at least at minimum creating that paper trail," Williams said.

Testing these kits can lead to breakthroughs in cold cases with just one DNA match.

National Initiative for Justice

This funding is part of the Department of Justice's broader effort, which includes over $4 billion allocated to criminal justice agencies across the country.