OSU Hires Todd Grantham As New Defensive Coordinator

Wednesday, December 11th 2024, 12:15 pm
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy announced that Todd Grantham will join the Cowboys as defensive coordinator. Grantham brings 35 years of coaching experience, including 13 seasons in the NFL and 22 at the FBS level, with stints at Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State, Florida, and New Orleans Saints.
“We are pleased to have coach Todd Grantham join our staff as defensive coordinator,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and a pedigree very rarely seen in college football today. Our fans and players should be extremely excited about Oklahoma State defensive football from this point moving forward.”
Who is Todd Grantham?
Grantham has led defenses that ranked in the FBS top 20 six times and top 10 four times. With experience as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, SEC and ACC, Grantham has served in that role for the Cleveland Browns (2005-07), Georgia (2010-13), Louisville (2014-16), Mississippi State (2017) and Florida (2018-21). He most recently served as the defensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints in each of the past two seasons and was a defensive analyst for Nick Saban at Alabama in the year prior.
Florida (2018-21): Defensive coordinator
Mississippi State (2017): Defensive coordinator
Louisville (2014-16): Defensive coordinator
Georgia (2010-13): Defensive coordinator, associate head coach
NFL Career:
Michigan State (1996-98): Defensive line coach, assistant head coach (1998)
Virginia Tech (1990-95): Defensive coach, helped lead nation in rushing defense (1995)
Playing Career:
“I'm excited to help reestablish the program’s success,” said Grantham, noting the work ahead. Before his college career, Grantham spent 11 years in the NFL, including coaching the defensive line for the Dallas Cowboys and serving as defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.
Grantham replaces Bryan Nardo, and a new offensive coordinator will be named soon. Grantham’s coaching journey spans from Virginia Tech to Michigan State, NFL teams, and multiple college programs.
