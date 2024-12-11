OSU Hires Todd Grantham As New Defensive Coordinator

The former NFL, SEC and ACC defensive coordinator brings 35 years of experience.

Wednesday, December 11th 2024, 12:15 pm

By: News On 6, OSU Athletics


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy announced that Todd Grantham will join the Cowboys as defensive coordinator. Grantham brings 35 years of coaching experience, including 13 seasons in the NFL and 22 at the FBS level, with stints at Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State, Florida, and New Orleans Saints.

“We are pleased to have coach Todd Grantham join our staff as defensive coordinator,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and a pedigree very rarely seen in college football today. Our fans and players should be extremely excited about Oklahoma State defensive football from this point moving forward.”

Who is Todd Grantham?

Grantham has led defenses that ranked in the FBS top 20 six times and top 10 four times. With experience as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, SEC and ACC, Grantham has served in that role for the Cleveland Browns (2005-07), Georgia (2010-13), Louisville (2014-16), Mississippi State (2017) and Florida (2018-21). He most recently served as the defensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints in each of the past two seasons and was a defensive analyst for Nick Saban at Alabama in the year prior.

Florida (2018-21): Defensive coordinator

  1. 65 takeaways (2018-20), ranked 11th nationally
  2. Turnover margin: +12 (2018), +5 (2019), first back-to-back +5 seasons since 2014-15
  3. Top 10 in sacks: 49 (5th, 2019), 35 (tied 7th, 2020)
  4. 2021: No. 21 nationally in tackles for loss (73)
  5. 2019: No. 10 nationally in yards allowed (304.8/game), No. 7 in scoring defense (15.5 points/game), 3 shutouts
  6. 2018: Improved to No. 20 in points allowed (20/game) from No. 69 the previous year
  7. Key players: Kaiir Elam, CJ Henderson, Jachai Polite, Jonathan Greenard

Mississippi State (2017): Defensive coordinator

  1. Defense ranked 10th in FBS (302 yards/game)
  2. Allowed 175 passing yards/game (13th in FBS)
  3. Allowed just 13.2 first downs/game, best since 1962
  4. 3 first-round NFL draft picks: Montez Sweat, Johnathan Abram, Jeffery Simmons

Louisville (2014-16): Defensive coordinator

  1. Top 20 total defense all 3 seasons (6th in 2014, 14th in 2016, 18th in 2015)
  2. Top 14 run defense each year
  3. 58 interceptions (most in the nation)
  4. Key players: Sheldon Rankins, Jaire Alexander, Lorenzo Mauldin, Devonte’ Fields

Georgia (2010-13): Defensive coordinator, associate head coach

  1. 2012: No. 18 in points allowed (19.6/game), key in 12-win season
  2. 2011: No. 5 in total defense, No. 3 in third-down defense, No. 5 in interceptions
  3. Key players: Jarvis Jones, Alex Ogletree

NFL Career:

  1. Dallas Cowboys (2008-09): Defensive line coach
  2. 2009: No. 2 in scoring defense (15.6 points/game), No. 4 in rushing defense
  3. Cleveland Browns (2005-07): Defensive coordinator
  4. 2005: No. 4 in pass defense
  5. 2007: No. 8 in third-down efficiency
  6. Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001), Houston Texans (2002-04): Defensive line coach

Michigan State (1996-98): Defensive line coach, assistant head coach (1998)

Virginia Tech (1990-95): Defensive coach, helped lead nation in rushing defense (1995)

Playing Career:

  1. Virginia Tech (1984-88): Guard/tackle, 2nd team All-South, Honorable Mention All-America



“I'm excited to help reestablish the program’s success,” said Grantham, noting the work ahead. Before his college career, Grantham spent 11 years in the NFL, including coaching the defensive line for the Dallas Cowboys and serving as defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.

Grantham replaces Bryan Nardo, and a new offensive coordinator will be named soon. Grantham’s coaching journey spans from Virginia Tech to Michigan State, NFL teams, and multiple college programs.
