2 Killed, Suspect Dead In School Shooting In Madison, Wisconsin, Police Say

Two people were killed and a suspect was found dead in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning.

By: Associated Press, CBS News

-

A teenage student opened fire at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin on Monday, killing a teacher and another teenage student in the final week before Christmas break. The shooter also died, police said.

What to know:

Victims: A teacher and a teen student were killed in the shooting by a fellow student, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a press conference Monday afternoon. Six other students are being treated at local hospitals, with two in critical condition. Shooter: The shooter was a 17-year-old female student, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Police in Madison, Wisconsin, said the shooter apparently was dead by suicide when officers arrived. Location: The shooting took place at the nondenominational Abundant Life Christian School, which has about 390 students, from kindergarten through high school, according to its website.





Just before 11 a.m. Madison police responded to a shooting at the private school located at 4901 East Buckeye Road. There was a large police presence at the school with multiple emergency vehicles in the parking lot.

Police said the two people who died in the shooting were a teenage student and a teacher. Near the end of the initial media conference, Madison Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes said that four people had been killed, but he later clarified that there were two victims.

Six other people were injured. Barnes said two students remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Four students suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Barnes confirmed officers found the teenage shooting suspect dead at the scene, and officers fired no shots. Police believe the shooter was a student at the school. Police said the suspect used a 9-millimeter pistol, and police are working to trace the gun.

Police said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The school has been cleared, and there is no threat to the community. The FBI is working with local officials to obtain search warrants.

Police said parents and guardians should go to the Dean Clinic, 1821 S. Stoughton Rd., for reunification.

"Right now, my heart is heavy for my community," Barnes said. "My heart is heavy for Madison, and we have to come together as a community and figure out what happened here and make sure that it doesn't happen at any other place that should be a refuge for students in our community.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area, and roads are closed along 4900 Buckeye Road.

Governor Tony Evers released the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

Abundant Life Christian School is a private school that serves about 200 families.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.