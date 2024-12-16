Danny Stutsman Named To AP All-America Second Team

The third All-America honor from NCAA-recognized selectors. Last week, Stutsman also earned first-team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association. He was a Butkus Award finalist and a first-team All-SEC selection.

By: OU Athletics

University of Oklahoma senior linebacker Danny Stutsman was named to the Associated Press All-America Second Team on Monday, marking his third All-America honor from NCAA-recognized selectors.

Last week, Stutsman also earned first-team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association. He was a Butkus Award finalist and a first-team All-SEC selection.

Stutsman has started all 12 games this season, recording a team-high 109 tackles, ranking fourth in the SEC and 24th nationally. He also has 8 tackles for loss, one sack, and three QB hurries. His career-high 19 tackles against Missouri were the most by a Sooner since 2018. He has led the team in tackles in eight games this season.

With 376 career tackles, Stutsman ranks ninth in Oklahoma history and is tied for fifth in tackles for loss among Sooner inside linebackers. He has also totaled 8 sacks and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Stutsman has registered triple-digit tackles for three consecutive seasons, the first Sooner to do so since Travis Lewis (2008-10).

He has been a game captain 10 times over the past three seasons and was voted a permanent team captain in 2022 and 2023.