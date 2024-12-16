Rogers State Baseball Announces Its 2025 Schedule

The Hillcats open the season at East Central in Ada on February 4th.

Monday, December 16th 2024, 2:27 pm

By: Scott Pfeil


CLAREMORE, Okla. -

The Rogers State baseball team has released its schedule for the upcoming 2025 season. The Hillcats are coming off their fourth-straight appearance in the MIAA Tournament.

RSU opens the season on the road in Ada on February 4th for a non-conference game against East Central. A visit to Northwestern Oklahoma State on February 25th is the only other non-conference road trip. 

RSU's home opener will be February 7th, as the Hillcats host Upper Iowa in the opener of a three-game series. Other non-conference home games include Lewis (Feb. 14-16), East Central (Feb. 18), Colorado Christian (Feb. 21-23) and Northwestern Oklahoma State (March 4).

Rogers State will open MIAA play against rival Northeastern State on February 28th. Games 1 and 3 of the series will be in Tahlequah, with Game 2 in Claremore.

The Hillcats will play seven conference series at home: Newman (March 7-9) Central Oklahoma (March 18 & April 15), Central Missouri (March 21-23), Arkansas Fort Smith (April 9), Pittsburg State (April 11-13), Missouri Western (April 17-19) and Fort Hays State (May 1-3).

Conference road trips include Emporia State (March 14-16), Arkansas Fort Smith (March 26 & April 23), Northwest Missouri (March 28-30), Washburn (April 4-6) and Missouri Southern (April 25-27).

The MIAA Tournament is scheduled for May 7-11 in Joplin, Mo. and will be hosted by Missouri Southern.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 16th, 2024

July 3rd, 2024

April 25th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 18th, 2024

December 18th, 2024

December 18th, 2024

December 18th, 2024