Rogers State Baseball Announces Its 2025 Schedule

By: Scott Pfeil

The Rogers State baseball team has released its schedule for the upcoming 2025 season. The Hillcats are coming off their fourth-straight appearance in the MIAA Tournament.

RSU opens the season on the road in Ada on February 4th for a non-conference game against East Central. A visit to Northwestern Oklahoma State on February 25th is the only other non-conference road trip.

RSU's home opener will be February 7th, as the Hillcats host Upper Iowa in the opener of a three-game series. Other non-conference home games include Lewis (Feb. 14-16), East Central (Feb. 18), Colorado Christian (Feb. 21-23) and Northwestern Oklahoma State (March 4).

Rogers State will open MIAA play against rival Northeastern State on February 28th. Games 1 and 3 of the series will be in Tahlequah, with Game 2 in Claremore.

The Hillcats will play seven conference series at home: Newman (March 7-9) Central Oklahoma (March 18 & April 15), Central Missouri (March 21-23), Arkansas Fort Smith (April 9), Pittsburg State (April 11-13), Missouri Western (April 17-19) and Fort Hays State (May 1-3).

Conference road trips include Emporia State (March 14-16), Arkansas Fort Smith (March 26 & April 23), Northwest Missouri (March 28-30), Washburn (April 4-6) and Missouri Southern (April 25-27).

The MIAA Tournament is scheduled for May 7-11 in Joplin, Mo. and will be hosted by Missouri Southern.