7 Takeaways From Collinsville’s Meeting With Georgian Leaders On Volunteerism
Collinsville city leaders met with representatives from the Republic of Georgia to share insights on volunteerism as part of a U.S. Department of State program.
Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 7:30 am
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. -
The City of Collinsville, working with the Tulsa Global Alliance and through the U.S. Department of State's International Visitor Leadership Program, met with a group of several community leaders from the Republic of Georgia who were interested in volunteerism.
The group wanted to learn about volunteerism in the United States, especially within local government.
Here are some takeaways from the meeting between:
- Collinsville Hosts Representatives from Georgia: The City of Collinsville welcomed representatives from the Republic of Georgia to discuss volunteerism in general and in local government.
- Part of U.S. Department of State Program: This visit was part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership program.
- Focus on Volunteerism: The goal was for representatives from both Collinsville and the Republic of Georgia to learn from each other's approaches to volunteerism.
- Volunteerism in Georgia: Elza Torosyan, a representative from Georgia, shared that volunteerism is not widely practiced in local government in Georgia.
- Georgia’s Plans for Improvement: Torosyan expressed hope that she could promote volunteerism in Georgia by learning from Collinsville's model. She sees it as an opportunity for local governments to understand their people's needs.
- Georgia's Learning Experience: Representatives from Georgia said they found the lessons from Collinsville valuable and hope to apply these insights to improve volunteerism in their own local governments.
- Ongoing U.S. Visit: The group from Georgia has already made stops in the U.S. and will continue making stops to learn more about volunteerism.