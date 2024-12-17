7 Takeaways From Collinsville’s Meeting With Georgian Leaders On Volunteerism

Collinsville city leaders met with representatives from the Republic of Georgia to share insights on volunteerism as part of a U.S. Department of State program.

-

The City of Collinsville, working with the Tulsa Global Alliance and through the U.S. Department of State's International Visitor Leadership Program, met with a group of several community leaders from the Republic of Georgia who were interested in volunteerism.

The group wanted to learn about volunteerism in the United States, especially within local government.

Here are some takeaways from the meeting between: