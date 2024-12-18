Q&A: Expert Explains What Oklahomans Need To Know About Drones

With reports of unexplained drone sightings around the country, some Tulsans wonder what it means for them.

By: News On 6

-

With reports of unexplained drone sightings around the country, some Tulsans wonder what it means for them.

What is being done about drones in Oklahoma?

A: Governor Kevin Stitt is ordering mobile detection systems to help law enforcement track any drones near critical infrastructure.

How common are consumer drones?

A: “It’s grown a lot,” according to licensed pilot Todd Ruffin. “You have a lot of drones that are cheap now and a lot of people are getting their hands on them for Christmas. They’re going to have to get a pilot’s license or fill out a test to use the drone. They’ll have to register it with the government, and I think that’s a good thing.

What regulations are currently in place for drones?

A: According to Ruffin, there are rules that drone operators have to follow. The FAA monitors what goes in that airspace and so does the Dept of Defense

What are the experts saying?

A: As a drone pilot, Ruffin wasn’t concerned, saying “I think we have to use common sense. If it was something bad, would they have lights on them and all this stuff? I don’t think it’s anything bad.”

Tulsans that News On 6 spoke to said they think this is the new norm going forward.

Related: