'It's An Incredible Blessing:' Tulsa Woman Thankful For Free Roof Repair

A Tulsa woman was left speechless after a roofing company knocked on her door Tuesday and told her they would fix her roof for free.

She runs a non-profit, Isaiah 58 in his service and says it's been a struggle to help others this holiday season.

Deni Fohler has dedicated her life to helping homeless people and those in poverty.

Tuesday was all about dedicating time to her home.

She was at her computer when she heard a knock on the door and started to pray.

"I heard a knock on the door, and I thought please I don't have anything to offer right now, and I opened the door, and it was Isaac, he said I got some news for you," Fholer said.

Deni's roof was in bad shape, including a leak in her bedroom.

"I always know when it's leaking because my cat likes to lay under the drip, I don't know why I have a behaviorally challenged cat," said Fholer.

Because her roof was at least 16 years old, she says her insurance company sent her a check, but it wasn't enough to cover the full cost.

"I told him that and he goes well we want to do your roof for that amount," said Fohler.

Isaac Compton with Conrad's Roofing says someone in his family connected him with Deni, and when he learned about her work in the community, he felt called to help.

"We really just wanted to bless her for doing as much as she does for the community," Compton said. "I pray for people to give to, and she came right along, and she was the perfect candidate to give to.

Whenever there was the threat of a storm Deni says she would always worry about her roof and her bedroom, now that it's fixed she says her feeling of relief is overwhelming.

"To know that the next rain is not going to come into my bedroom means more than you could ever know...it's pretty fantastic, it's an incredible blessing," said Fohler.