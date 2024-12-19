FC Tulsa Reveals 2025 Schedule, Home Opener March 15

Tulsa begins with an away clash on March 8 against Phoenix Rising FC before marking a four-match home streak across March and April

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin

FC Tulsa's 2025 season includes new opponents, revived rivalries, and the introduction of the Jägermeister Cup. The 34-match schedule kicks off on March 8 at Phoenix Rising FC, with a four-match home stretch in March and April. The regular season concludes at home on October 25 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

The season’s home opener is March 15 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, marking the 25th meeting between the teams. Other notable home matches include North Carolina FC (March 22), Sacramento Republic FC (March 28), and Oakland Roots SC (April 12). The team also faces the Sacramento Republic on a Friday, one of two Friday home games in 2025.

FC Tulsa will compete in the Jägermeister Cup, starting on April 26 at One Knoxville SC. The home opener is May 31 against Birmingham Legion FC, with the group stage concluding at Indy Eleven on July 26.

The club also faces newcomers Lexington SC on May 18 and October 4, while a three-match stretch in July includes games against Las Vegas Lights FC and Monterey Bay F.C. The season includes one Wednesday home match on July 16 and two Friday games on March 28 and August 1.





2025 FC Tulsa Schedule: Bold - Home Match





Date Opponent Venue Saturday, March 8 Phoenix Rising FC Phoenix Rising FC Stadium Saturday, March 15 Tampa Bay Rowdies ONEOK Field Saturday, March 22 North Carolina FC ONEOK Field Friday, March 28 Sacramento Republic FC ONEOK Field Saturday, April 12 Oakland Roots SC ONEOK Field Saturday, April 19 Las Vegas Lights FC Cashman Field Saturday, April 26 One Knoxville SC* Regal Soccer Stadium Saturday, May 3 Orange County SC Champions Soccer Stadium at OC Great Park Saturday, May 10 El Paso Locomotive FC ONEOK Field Sunday, May 18 Lexington SC Lexington SC Stadium Wednesday, May 28 San Antonio FC Toyota Field Saturday, May 31 Birmingham Legion FC* ONEOK Field Saturday, June 7 Sacramento Republic FC Heart Heath Park Saturday, June 14 Phoenix Rising FC ONEOK Field Saturday, June 28 Chattanooga Red Wolves SC* ONEOK Field Saturday, July 5 Miami FC FIU - Pitbull Stadium Saturday, July 12 Las Vegas Lights FC ONEOK Field Wednesday, July 16 Monterey Bay FC ONEOK Field Saturday, July 19 Louisville City FC Lynn Family Stadium Saturday, July 26 Indy Eleven* Michael A. Carroll Stadium Friday, Aug. 1 Loudoun United FC ONEOK Field Wednesday, Aug. 6 Monterey Bay F.C. Cardinale Stadium Saturday, Aug. 9 New Mexico United ONEOK Field Saturday, Aug. 16 Hartford Athletic Trinity Health Stadium Saturday, Aug. 23 Orange County SC ONEOK Field Saturday, Aug. 30 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Weidner Field Saturday, Sept. 6 Birmingham Legion FC ONEOK Field Saturday, Sept. 13 New Mexico United Isotopes Park Saturday, Sept. 20 Oakland Roots SC Oakland Coliseum Saturday, Sept. 27 Indy Eleven Michael A. Carroll Stadium Saturday, Oct. 4 Lexington SC ONEOK Field Saturday, Oct. 11 San Antonio FC ONEOK Field Saturday, Oct. 18 El Paso Locomotive FC Southwest University Park Saturday, Oct. 25 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC ONEOK Field



