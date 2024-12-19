FC Tulsa Reveals 2025 Schedule, Home Opener March 15

Tulsa begins with an away clash on March 8 against Phoenix Rising FC before marking a four-match home streak across March and April

Thursday, December 19th 2024, 11:27 am

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin


FC Tulsa's 2025 season includes new opponents, revived rivalries, and the introduction of the Jägermeister Cup. The 34-match schedule kicks off on March 8 at Phoenix Rising FC, with a four-match home stretch in March and April. The regular season concludes at home on October 25 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

The season’s home opener is March 15 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, marking the 25th meeting between the teams. Other notable home matches include North Carolina FC (March 22), Sacramento Republic FC (March 28), and Oakland Roots SC (April 12). The team also faces the Sacramento Republic on a Friday, one of two Friday home games in 2025.

FC Tulsa will compete in the Jägermeister Cup, starting on April 26 at One Knoxville SC. The home opener is May 31 against Birmingham Legion FC, with the group stage concluding at Indy Eleven on July 26.

The club also faces newcomers Lexington SC on May 18 and October 4, while a three-match stretch in July includes games against Las Vegas Lights FC and Monterey Bay F.C. The season includes one Wednesday home match on July 16 and two Friday games on March 28 and August 1.


2025 FC Tulsa Schedule: Bold - Home Match


DateOpponentVenue
Saturday, March 8Phoenix Rising FCPhoenix Rising FC Stadium
Saturday, March 15Tampa Bay RowdiesONEOK Field
Saturday, March 22North Carolina FCONEOK Field
Friday, March 28Sacramento Republic FCONEOK Field
Saturday, April 12Oakland Roots SCONEOK Field
Saturday, April 19Las Vegas Lights FCCashman Field
Saturday, April 26One Knoxville SC*Regal Soccer Stadium
Saturday, May 3Orange County SCChampions Soccer Stadium at OC Great Park
Saturday, May 10El Paso Locomotive FCONEOK Field
Sunday, May 18Lexington SCLexington SC Stadium
Wednesday, May 28San Antonio FCToyota Field
Saturday, May 31Birmingham Legion FC*ONEOK Field
Saturday, June 7Sacramento Republic FCHeart Heath Park
Saturday, June 14Phoenix Rising FCONEOK Field
Saturday, June 28Chattanooga Red Wolves SC*ONEOK Field
Saturday, July 5Miami FCFIU - Pitbull Stadium
Saturday, July 12Las Vegas Lights FCONEOK Field
Wednesday, July 16Monterey Bay FCONEOK Field
Saturday, July 19Louisville City FCLynn Family Stadium
Saturday, July 26Indy Eleven*Michael A. Carroll Stadium
Friday, Aug. 1Loudoun United FCONEOK Field
Wednesday, Aug. 6Monterey Bay F.C.Cardinale Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 9New Mexico UnitedONEOK Field
Saturday, Aug. 16Hartford AthleticTrinity Health Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 23Orange County SCONEOK Field
Saturday, Aug. 30Colorado Springs Switchbacks FCWeidner Field
Saturday, Sept. 6Birmingham Legion FCONEOK Field
Saturday, Sept. 13New Mexico UnitedIsotopes Park
Saturday, Sept. 20Oakland Roots SCOakland Coliseum
Saturday, Sept. 27Indy ElevenMichael A. Carroll Stadium
Saturday, Oct. 4Lexington SCONEOK Field
Saturday, Oct. 11San Antonio FCONEOK Field
Saturday, Oct. 18El Paso Locomotive FCSouthwest University Park
Saturday, Oct. 25Colorado Springs Switchbacks FCONEOK Field
