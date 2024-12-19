FC Tulsa Reveals 2025 Schedule, Home Opener March 15

Thursday, December 19th 2024, 11:27 am
FC Tulsa's 2025 season includes new opponents, revived rivalries, and the introduction of the Jägermeister Cup. The 34-match schedule kicks off on March 8 at Phoenix Rising FC, with a four-match home stretch in March and April. The regular season concludes at home on October 25 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
The season’s home opener is March 15 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, marking the 25th meeting between the teams. Other notable home matches include North Carolina FC (March 22), Sacramento Republic FC (March 28), and Oakland Roots SC (April 12). The team also faces the Sacramento Republic on a Friday, one of two Friday home games in 2025.
FC Tulsa will compete in the Jägermeister Cup, starting on April 26 at One Knoxville SC. The home opener is May 31 against Birmingham Legion FC, with the group stage concluding at Indy Eleven on July 26.
The club also faces newcomers Lexington SC on May 18 and October 4, while a three-match stretch in July includes games against Las Vegas Lights FC and Monterey Bay F.C. The season includes one Wednesday home match on July 16 and two Friday games on March 28 and August 1.
2025 FC Tulsa Schedule: Bold - Home Match
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Saturday, March 8
|Phoenix Rising FC
|Phoenix Rising FC Stadium
|Saturday, March 15
|Tampa Bay Rowdies
|ONEOK Field
|Saturday, March 22
|North Carolina FC
|ONEOK Field
|Friday, March 28
|Sacramento Republic FC
|ONEOK Field
|Saturday, April 12
|Oakland Roots SC
|ONEOK Field
|Saturday, April 19
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|Cashman Field
|Saturday, April 26
|One Knoxville SC*
|Regal Soccer Stadium
|Saturday, May 3
|Orange County SC
|Champions Soccer Stadium at OC Great Park
|Saturday, May 10
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|ONEOK Field
|Sunday, May 18
|Lexington SC
|Lexington SC Stadium
|Wednesday, May 28
|San Antonio FC
|Toyota Field
|Saturday, May 31
|Birmingham Legion FC*
|ONEOK Field
|Saturday, June 7
|Sacramento Republic FC
|Heart Heath Park
|Saturday, June 14
|Phoenix Rising FC
|ONEOK Field
|Saturday, June 28
|Chattanooga Red Wolves SC*
|ONEOK Field
|Saturday, July 5
|Miami FC
|FIU - Pitbull Stadium
|Saturday, July 12
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|ONEOK Field
|Wednesday, July 16
|Monterey Bay FC
|ONEOK Field
|Saturday, July 19
|Louisville City FC
|Lynn Family Stadium
|Saturday, July 26
|Indy Eleven*
|Michael A. Carroll Stadium
|Friday, Aug. 1
|Loudoun United FC
|ONEOK Field
|Wednesday, Aug. 6
|Monterey Bay F.C.
|Cardinale Stadium
|Saturday, Aug. 9
|New Mexico United
|ONEOK Field
|Saturday, Aug. 16
|Hartford Athletic
|Trinity Health Stadium
|Saturday, Aug. 23
|Orange County SC
|ONEOK Field
|Saturday, Aug. 30
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|Weidner Field
|Saturday, Sept. 6
|Birmingham Legion FC
|ONEOK Field
|Saturday, Sept. 13
|New Mexico United
|Isotopes Park
|Saturday, Sept. 20
|Oakland Roots SC
|Oakland Coliseum
|Saturday, Sept. 27
|Indy Eleven
|Michael A. Carroll Stadium
|Saturday, Oct. 4
|Lexington SC
|ONEOK Field
|Saturday, Oct. 11
|San Antonio FC
|ONEOK Field
|Saturday, Oct. 18
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|Southwest University Park
|Saturday, Oct. 25
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|ONEOK Field
