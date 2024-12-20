75 Years On News On 6: Rick Wells

It's been almost 27 years since LeAnne Taylor joined Rick Wells on Six in the Morning and the two started getting up to some classic shenanigans. For our 75th Anniversary special, Rick and LeAnne reunited at Dilly Diner, where they filmed one of their first promos together.

Friday, December 20th 2024, 7:13 am

By: News On 6


Back then Rick Wells was our morning meteorologist. In the early 2000s, he started doing his own segment and left the morning show. Then in 2020, Rick retired from News on 6 after 30 years.

KOTV's 75th Anniversary
