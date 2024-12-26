75 Years Of News On 6: Former Anchors Reunite

75 years ago, Tulsa TV was born at 302 South Frankfort Avenue. A converted International Harvester dealership served as KOTV's headquarters for 64 years, until we made the move to the arts district. Former anchors Terry Hood, Scott Thompson and Glenda Silvey went back to the place that holds so much history.

By: News On 6

75 years ago, Tulsa TV was born at 302 South Frankfort Avenue.

A converted International Harvester dealership served as KOTV's headquarters for 64 years, until we made the move to the arts district.

Former anchors Terry Hood, Scott Thompson and Glenda Silvey went back to the place that holds so much history.