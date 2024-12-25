75 Years Of News On 6: Dick Faurot

Meteorologist Dick Faurot was a critical part of our weather team for 24 storm seasons. Since he retired in 2017, he's had more time to focus on his other passion: fishing.

By: News On 6

News On 6 is celebrating 75 years of broadcasting to northeast Oklahoma and we're catching up with some of our favorite people.

Meteorologist Dick Faurot was a critical part of our weather team for 24 storm seasons. He was a right-hand man for Jim Giles and Travis Meyer and a trusted voice for Oklahomans.

Since he retired in 2017, he's had more time to focus on his other passion: fishing.

News On 6's Tess Maune went to cast a line with our favorite fisherman.