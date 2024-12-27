75 Years Of News On 6: The Photojournalists

You may know by now News On 6 is celebrating 75 years on the air. This station's strong legacy of storytelling has been built in no small part by a talented team of photojournalists.

By: News On 6

We've had a lot of fun catching up with former anchors and reporters.. but we couldn't let this milestone pass without honoring a special group of people.

This station's strong legacy of storytelling has been built in no small part by a talented team of photojournalists. They are the eyes and ears of Oklahoma.

The interviews in this piece were shot by Michael Woods and edited by Ty Lewis.

Our news staff has several other longtime photojournalists including Gary Kruse, Michael Blair, Rodney Stringer and Jon Jussero.

They, and several others, work under our legendary Chief Photojournalist Oscar Pea.

KOTV's 75th Anniversary