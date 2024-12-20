Kristin Chenoweth Brings Laughs On Festive Film 'Our Little Secret'

Kristin Chenoweth plays a sharp-tongued mother who creates chaos during a family Christmas reunion in "Our Little Secret", now streaming on Netflix.

Friday, December 20th 2024, 11:05 am

By: News On 6


Netflix's Our Little Secret features Oklahoman Kristin Chenoweth as a sharp-tongued, overbearing mother hosting a chaotic Christmas gathering where family tensions run high.

Co-starring Lindsay Lohan, the story weaves humor and drama as former flames navigate awkward family ties. Chenoweth joined LeAnne Taylor on Six In The Morning to discuss her latest movie.

Chenoweth shared her love for playing complex characters like this “monster-in-law,” using such roles to channel her creativity. Known for her iconic performances in Wicked and The West Wing, she also reflected on her decision-making process for roles, emphasizing the importance of projects that feel uniquely hers.

In addition to her film work, Chenoweth expressed pride in her Oklahoma roots, recently attending the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders in New York City, which she described as a moving tribute to the state’s literary heritage.

Fans of Chenoweth’s holiday charm won’t want to miss her in this festive and witty new movie.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 20th, 2024

December 16th, 2024

December 9th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 20th, 2024

December 20th, 2024

December 20th, 2024

December 20th, 2024