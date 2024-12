75 Years: Remember News On 6 Reporter Rex Daugherty

Remembering former News On 6 reporter Rex Daugherty, who passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's. He is fondly recalled for his reporting on Tulsa potholes and community stories.

By: News On 6

As we look back at 75 years of News On 6, we're remembering some of the people who made an impact on our station and our community.

Former News On 6 reporter Rex Daugherty recently passed away but is remembered fondly by many long-time viewers. Rex was a native Oklahoman who grew up in Pawhuska. He worked here in the 70s and 80s, reporting on a wide range of stories. But many viewers remember him most for his work on a popular series about Tulsa potholes.

Rex left Channel 6 in 1981, but he didn't leave the bumpy roads of Oklahoma behind, raising his family here in Tulsa. Rex died on Nov. 26 after fighting Parkinson's for nearly 20 years. He leaves behind his wife, a daughter, and a son.