Man Injured In Tulsa Shooting

Friday, December 20th 2024, 5:47 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police say a man they believe to be homeless is in the hospital after being shot at random.

It happened Friday evening near 71st and Peoria.

Police say the victim was sitting on the sidewalk with his mother when the shooter approached and shot him.

Officers say they saw the shooter run away but weren't able to catch him.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police say his mother isn't hurt but is pretty shaken up.
