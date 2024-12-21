OHP: 32-Year-Old Man Dies In Rogers County Crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash east of Chelsea in Rogers County on Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

OHP says William Hubbard, 32, departed the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames.

Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The condition of the driver and the cause of the crash remain under investigation.