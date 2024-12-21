OHP: 32-Year-Old Man Dies In Rogers County Crash

Saturday, December 21st 2024, 5:55 pm
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash east of Chelsea in Rogers County on Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP says William Hubbard, 32, departed the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames.
Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene.
The condition of the driver and the cause of the crash remain under investigation.
December 21st, 2024
December 22nd, 2024
December 21st, 2024
December 21st, 2024
December 22nd, 2024
December 22nd, 2024
December 22nd, 2024
December 22nd, 2024