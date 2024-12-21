OHP: 32-Year-Old Man Dies In Rogers County Crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash east of Chelsea in Rogers County on Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Saturday, December 21st 2024, 5:55 pm

By: News On 6


A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash east of Chelsea in Rogers County on Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says William Hubbard, 32, departed the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames.

Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The condition of the driver and the cause of the crash remain under investigation.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 21st, 2024

December 22nd, 2024

December 21st, 2024

December 21st, 2024

Top Headlines

December 22nd, 2024

December 22nd, 2024

December 22nd, 2024

December 22nd, 2024