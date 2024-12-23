Suspect In Custody After Standoff On Highway 97 Near Sapulpa

U.S. Marshals, Sapulpa Police, and Creek County Deputies responded to a standoff situation on Hwy 97 near 61st Street on Monday. The suspect is now in custody.

By: News On 6, Reagan Ledbetter

U.S. Marshals arrested a man after a 45-minute standoff along Highway 97 near Sand Springs Monday morning.

News On 6 was there when Marshals took Alan Vanderwagen into custody. Law enforcement had to shut down Highway 97 in both directions because they say Vanderwagen refused to get out of his truck.

Video shows US Marshals surrounding a truck and trying to arrest Vanderwagen during a traffic stop south of Prattville. Vanderwagen has a Creek County warrant for Grand Larceny and having stolen property. Marshals called in help from Sapulpa Police and the Creek County Sheriff's Office to close down the highway and help arrest Vanderwagen.

Vanderwagen later surrendered.

The affidavit says Vanderwagen stole a woman’s $85,000 Tiny Home from her property in November. Investigators say a neighbor had surveillance video of the theft, and it shows three people breaking into the property by cutting a lock on a gate, then taking off with the Tiny Home.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.



