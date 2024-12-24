Pryor Police Say Car Burglary Arrest Leads To 3 Other Arrests

Pryor Police arrested a man they say was stealing from several unlocked cars. Investigators say they tracked his car to Vinita, where they arrested several other people after finding stolen property and drugs inside.

By: Cal Day

Investigators say Steven Jeffery and a juvenile drove from Vinita to Pryor and stole from at least 15 unlocked vehicles. Police say they were able to track Jeffery’s car to a home in Vinita by using license plate reading cameras.

Inside that home, police say they served a search warrant and found other stolen property from victims in Claremore and Fairland. Investigators say they also found meth, marijuana, cocaine, and other drugs inside the home.

Officers say they arrested Sandra Everhart, Hunter Hines, and another juvenile for having the drugs. Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell says technology like the license plate reading cameras proved to be very helpful.

“Be vigilant, if you’ve got video cameras or surveillance video, definitely pay attention to that,” said Cantrell. “If you hear something, pay attention to that.”

Police say they will try to get the stolen property returned to the right owners.