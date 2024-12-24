Dr. Stacy Chronister Shares Tips For Achieving New Year's Resolutions

Dr. Stacy Chronister offers practical advice for setting and achieving New Year's resolutions, focusing on goals like quitting smoking, losing weight, and improving sleep.

By: News On 6

As 2025 approaches, many are looking ahead to the new year with resolutions in mind. Dr. Stacy Chronister, an internal medicine specialist with OSU Medicine, joined News On 6 at 9 to discuss how we can set and achieve our goals for the year.

There are a lot of common goals, and for many smokers, quitting is at the top of the list.

"The sooner you stop smoking, the better, as you start seeing positive changes right away," Dr. Chronister said.

She recommends setting a quit date and gradually working toward it. "I know several patients who have already set Jan. 1 as their quit date. I’m really hoping good luck to them," she said.

Dr. Chronister also emphasized that while vaping might seem like an alternative, it's still harmful. "Vaping is still bad. It may not have the same chemicals as cigarettes, but it contains harmful substances, like polyesters, that contribute to lung damage."

Weight loss is another common goal for many people after the holidays. Dr. Chronister suggests making a plan that is achievable and sustainable. "Exercise and diet are key, but also drinking more water can make a significant difference."

Sleep is another area many people focus on improving. "A lot of our health could be better with more sleep and exposure to sunlight during the day," Dr. Chronister said. "It’s important to recognize what’s keeping us up at night and modify those behaviors."

To help with goal setting, Dr. Chronister shared a strategy called SMART, which stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound.

Specific: Be clear about your goal. For example, "I want to lose 3 pounds in the next month" instead of simply saying, "I want to lose weight." Measurable: Make sure your goal can be measured. "Whether it’s weight loss or fitness, having a way to track progress is important," she explained. "For example, I want to consistently lift a 7-pound weight within this timeframe." Achievable: Set realistic goals. "Don’t set yourself up for failure," Dr. Chronister said. "Instead of becoming a trapeze artist by the end of the year, maybe aim to run a 5K without stopping." Relevant: Choose goals that align with your life. "For example, if I can run a 5K, I’ll be able to keep up with my son at his baseball games," she said. Time-bound: Set a clear deadline for your goal. "If you set a goal for the year, it’s easy to procrastinate," Dr. Chronister noted. "Break it down into smaller steps, like walking a mile at a certain pace within a month."

With a solid plan in place, Dr. Chronister believes anyone can make meaningful progress toward their resolutions.