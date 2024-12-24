Rachel LaMont Wins Survivor Season 47, Takes Home Million-Dollar Prize

Rachel LaMont outwitted, outplayed, and outlasted her competitors to win Survivor Season 47 and the million-dollar prize.

By: LeAnne Taylor

Survivor season 47 is in the books, and it was a wild ride, but ultimately, one person won. Rachel LaMont is the winner of the million-dollar prize, beating out the other contestants for the title.

LeAnne: I could not be happier. I've followed Survivor since day one, and sometimes when I start betting on a horse, I get really nervous. I’ll be 100% honest with you, I was scared at tribal. Were you scared at tribal when all of a sudden, Sam launches into this charming, eloquent dissertation?

Rachel: Sam is 24 years old, and you would never know it from the way he speaks and carries himself. I was the most scared during that tribal, with him whipping out all these facts about his game, all these numbers. I was like, I didn’t think about that. It was so intimidating. I remember he was so much louder than me. I was like, "Am I gonna lose this game at the final tribal council?" I was freaking out. He did such a good job. He's such a good competitor. Yes, while I bested him in the end, I was very nervous.

LeAnne: I was watching your eyes because they kind of kept glancing back and forth, like, “Did he really just say that? Well, what do I say?” It was so well done. The bigger thing, though, is that you won four immunity challenges, and only a handful of women have ever done that before. Talk to us about that, and the preparation for going into an experience like Survivor.

Rachel: Sure, yeah. I was physically preparing as much as possible. I was boxing, doing yoga, swimming—just trying to get in the best shape. I grew up playing sports, but I’m a petite woman, so I was nervous about being perceived as a liability. Perception is a reality on Survivor. I love puzzles at home, so being really good at puzzles out there was validating. Then getting to the merge and winning these immunities—it was crazy. It defied my best expectations. I thought I could win an immunity, but to win four and tie the record with some legends of the game—absolutely incredible.

LeAnne: For sure. Okay, so I know you probably missed your family terribly, but what are the things you missed when you were out there? Because those of us watching can only dream of what it’s like, but I imagine there were some fun things you missed, and of course, the emotional things.

Rachel: Yeah, my husband and I have been together for over 10 years, and day one of the game was our five-year wedding anniversary. It was extremely difficult to be away from him, with no contact. You think about your relationships, and even if you're traveling across the world, you can pick up the phone and FaceTime. But out there, we had no contact for over 30 days. I missed the heck out of him when I got home. It was crazy and very difficult. I just tried to compartmentalize.

LeAnne: I’ve got to talk about Sol, our Oklahoma boy, who did really well. We hoped he’d go further and maybe be sitting with you in the final three. Of course, with him giving you that advantage, that was pivotal. If you hadn’t had that, you would have been voted out that night, right?

Rachel: Yes, absolutely. When I hit the merge, Sol was the second person I got to embrace on that beach. I was so happy to meet him. I had always wanted to work with him, and the feeling was mutual. We bonded immediately. So when I got that advantage, I didn’t know who it was from, but my gut said it was Sol. I knew. I would have been dead in the water that night. They were 100% voting me out, and Sol saved my life in the game. I owe it to your Oklahoma boy.

LeAnne: For sure. I love that. Thank you. What are you going to do with the money?

Rachel: Practical millennial things—student loans, house projects. But I want to build a little pottery studio at my house. My husband and I really enjoy pottery, so that’s a fun one.