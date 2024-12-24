Christmas Shoppers Go Local With Last-Minute Gifts

The Christmas countdown is almost over, and some folks squeezed in those last-minute holiday gifts by shopping locally.

By: Jayden Brannon

It was a busy morning at Okie Family Market on Christmas Eve, with lots of people grabbing some local last-minute gifts. The shelves were full of cookies, honey and lots more, meaning the store had something for everyone on the Christmas shopping list.

"I was just passing by, and I wanted to see if they were still open, just to come in and see if there's anything left or what do they have, you know, last-minute things that maybe I need at the house or just anything," said Renee Hillhouse.

She was just one person of many who stopped in to see if there was anything else they needed to complete their Christmas.

"I'm still looking if there's that last-minute thing for that one person that I haven't got yet."

Okie Family Market opened up in October of 2023. One of the store's owners, Eric Miller, said the 2024 holiday season brought them the most success.

"Yesterday on the 23rd was just remarkable. We did a record day in sales, the store was just packed out, I mean elbow to elbow, and it's just been wonderful," Miller said.

With all locally sourced products, Miller said shoppers were helping more than just his own family.

"Those big box stores, we're always so used to the convenience of them, but here you're sowing back into the community here. You're giving the money back to your neighbors once again and people that it's truly making a big difference in their holiday season," he said.

After this season, Miller and others looked forward to the holidays and more successful seasons with their community.