'We Are So Thankful:' The Salvation Army Wraps Up Red Kettle Campaign On Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve was the last day for the Salvation Army Bell Ringers in Green Country to collect donations as part of their Red Kettle Campaign.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

-

Christmas Eve was the last day for the Salvation Army Bell Ringers in Green Country to collect donations as part of their Red Kettle Campaign.

Their goal was to raise $650,000 but it'll take a while before they know if they made it.

Leaders say many families have been ringing the bells together for generations, and they’re thankful to everyone who donates to keep the Salvation Army funded year-round.

Volunteers and employees of The Salvation Army in Tulsa dropped off their aprons, coats, and bells, as they closed the door on their annual Red Kettle Campaign.

For the past few weeks, volunteers and employees have been all over Tulsa asking for donations.

"This is our 118th year to do Christmas in Tulsa,” said Major Carlyle Gargis, the Area Commander for The Salvation Army. “Christmas and The Salvation Army: they are one and the same. In that, we are really able to put the best of Tulsa together."

Gargis says one of the most exciting donations they get nearly every year is some gold coins worth thousands of dollars.

"When we brought the kettle in Saturday, we found these two,” said Gargis. “One's a one-ounce gold bar from the Perth Mint, and then we have a one-ounce gold Krugerrand that came in. These are worth about $2,600 apiece. A huge surprise for us."

Gargis says every penny counts and he’s grateful to everyone who took the time to stop and give.

"These gold coins, every penny that was placed in the red kettle, provides so much,” said Gargis. “Not only Christmastime, these gold coins, every penny that was placed in the red kettle provide so much. We are so thankful to the donors who think of The Salvation Army and who are truly so giving to help people in need here."

He says the money helps fund their after-school programs and feed those in need.

"You never know where you may find yourself at any time,” said Gargis. “The Salvation Army always wants to be able to be there to say 'yes' to those who need help. It's because of the great donors, the volunteers that rang the bell, the children that puts the change into, the person that puts in a one-ounce gold Krugerrand, we want to say thank you."

Even though the Bell Ringers won’t be out anymore, people can still donate online to the Virtual Red Kettle.

You can find a link to that HERE.