'He Could Have Hurt Me Really Bad': Sapulpa Police Arrest Suspect In Connection To 2 Burglaries

A Sapulpa mom is relieved her family is OK after waking up to find a stranger inside her home. Officers arrested the man after they say he also broke into a different house across the street and attacked a woman living inside.

By: Cal Day

Police arrested Sergio Perez-Mendez in the backyard of one of the victims. They say he broke into both homes near North Mission Street and East Line Avenue around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

A woman living in the first home that Perez-Mendez entered told News On 6 that she was in bed with her grandchild when she saw a man standing in her doorway. The victim says the man barricaded himself in a room and then started attacking her with a knife.

The woman has several scars on her head and chest. Police say Perez-Mendez then went across the street to Yvette Mitchell’s home, where she and her family were inside sleeping.

Mitchell says she found the man inside her home petting the family cat.

“I said, 'Who are you?' and he stood up and turned around and looked at me,” said Mitchell. “I thought it was a homeless person.”

Mitchell told the man to leave and then called 911.

“They’ve told us he attacked someone else with a knife and that’s when it kicked in,” she said. “He could’ve hurt me really bad.”

Police say Perez-Mendez is not from the area but was staying in a home on the same street as both of the houses he broke into. Police say he faces charges of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.