Miss Oklahoma Lauren Frost Heads to Orlando for Miss America Pageant

Miss Oklahoma 2024, Lauren Frost, heads to Orlando for the Miss America 2025 pageant, advocating for adoption and showcasing her talent. Tune in on January 5!

By: News On 6

Miss Oklahoma 2024, Lauren Frost, took off Friday morning from Tulsa International Airport to compete in the 2025 Miss America Competition in Orlando, Florida. Lauren is ready to represent the Sooner State on the national stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming competition and what makes Lauren’s journey so inspiring.

Q&A About the Miss America Pageant

Q: What is the Miss America Competition, and why is it significant?

The Miss America Competition is a 103-year-old tradition that showcases the talent, leadership, and advocacy of women across the United States. It’s also the largest provider of scholarships for young women, awarding millions annually to help contestants further their education.

Q: When does the competition take place?

The event kicks off with preliminary rounds on January 1, including the talent competition on January 2. The finals, where Miss America 2025 will be crowned, are scheduled for January 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

Q: How can I watch the Miss America Competition?

The Miss America finals will be streamed live for free on the Miss America YouTube channel.

Q: What events are part of the competition?

Contestants will compete in areas including:

• Talent: Showcasing a unique skill or performance.

• Evening Gown: Demonstrating grace, confidence, and style.

• Social Impact Pitch: Highlighting their platform and how they’ve worked to make a difference.

• On-Stage Question: Testing their ability to think on their feet about current events or social issues.

Q: What is Lauren Frost’s platform, and why is it important?

Lauren’s platform is called “Adoption as Oklahoma’s Option.” As an adoptee herself, she has dedicated over 1,500 hours to advocating for adoption and foster care, speaking to thousands of students, and assisting with fundraising events. Her message, “There are no unwanted children, just unfound families,” has resonated with many and will be a key part of her story at Miss America.

Q: What makes Lauren a strong contender for Miss America?

Lauren’s achievements are a testament to her determination and talent. She is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Northeastern State University, an accomplished dancer and clogging instructor, and has won numerous awards during her time competing in the Miss Oklahoma Organization. Her passion for advocacy and her ability to connect with people make her a standout candidate.

Q: What is the history of Oklahoma at Miss America?

Oklahoma has a proud history at Miss America, with six winners over the years. Lauren will join a long line of contestants representing the state and is excited about the possibility of becoming lucky number 7.

Q: How can people support Lauren?

You can follow Lauren’s journey on Instagram by following @missamericaok or the Miss Oklahoma Organization on Facebook, send her messages of encouragement, and watch the Miss America finals on January 5.

Learn more about Miss Oklahoma by visiting www.missoklahoma.org.