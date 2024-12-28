Vacant House Fire Extinguished In Tulsa Near 81st And Harvard

Tulsa Firefighters put out a vacant house fire Friday night inside a home near 81st and Harvard.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Firefighters put out a vacant house fire Friday night inside a home near 81st and Harvard.

Dozens of firefighters were able to get the fire under control after about 30 minutes at the 4,000 square foot home, authorities say.

A Tulsa Fire captain said the terrain made it challenging for firefighters to access the area and pulling hose lines up to the home.

He says there was plywood on the doors and windows which made it harder to get inside.

Firefighters say the cause is under investigation and there were no injuries.