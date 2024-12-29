TPD Search Suspect In Airport Inn Stabbing

Tulsa Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday evening at the Airport Inn and Suites near Sheridan Road and Interstate 244.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police say they are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing Thursday evening at the Airport Inn and Suites near Sheridan Road and Interstate 244.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:20 p.m. and found a 30-year-old man with a severe stab wound to his neck. The victim told police he was attacked in the parking lot by a man he did not know.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover, authorities said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously.