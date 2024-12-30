Sapulpa's Christmas Chute Draws Big Crowds, Boosts Local Business

Visitors flock to Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute on its final night, bringing festive cheer and a boost to local businesses.

By: News On 6, Cal Day

The holiday season may be over, but the festive spirit is still alive in Sapulpa as visitors flock to the Christmas Chute on its final night.

Katie Dickerson, visiting with family from Tulsa, said they made a special trip to show out-of-town relatives the popular attraction.

“Our family’s visiting from Texas,” Dickerson said. “We thought we’d come see it on the last night before it went away so they could see all the fun Christmas decorations.”

The Christmas Chute, known for its elaborate displays and vibrant lights, has not only drawn large crowds but also boosted the local economy.

At the Purple Rabbit Emporium, Manager Lydia McSperitt said the attraction has brought in customers from across the country and even overseas.

“It’s been really good for business overall,” McSperitt said. “We’ve had a lot of people from out of state, even from other countries, who have traveled through here.”

McSperitt added that many first-time visitors during the holidays return in quieter months to shop.

“We’ve had people come back in January and February when it wasn’t as busy, and they remember our store,” she said. “We want to come back and shop when it wasn’t so crazy.”

McSperitt says the weekend and the days around Christmas brought the biggest crowds this season.