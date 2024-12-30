Tulsa Organizations Offer Support Amid Uncertainty Over Immigration Policies

Monday, December 30th 2024, 5:34 am
Local organizations are preparing to address President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promise to prioritize the deportation of individuals living in the U.S. illegally, particularly those with criminal histories. While the road ahead remains unclear, local efforts aim to help families navigate these challenging times.
A: According to YWCA Tulsa CEO Julie Davis, more than 41,000 immigrants live in Tulsa, and 18,000 of them are undocumented.
A: YWCA Tulsa offers free legal consultations every Thursday to help immigrants navigate their situations. However, demand is high, and there is often a waitlist.
A: Robin Sherman, an immigration attorney, explains that every individual case is different. Some immigrants may qualify for immigration relief they were unaware of, while others need resources like "know your rights" materials. Sherman suggests speaking with an immigration attorney to get the most accurate information.
A: Julie Davis emphasizes that Tulsa remains a welcoming city, proud of its diversity and integration. Organizations are working together to ensure that immigrants have as much information as possible about upcoming changes.
A: Resources for immigration support are available through organizations like YWCA Tulsa and the Tulsa Immigrant Research Network.
For more information, visit YWCATulsa.org or ElCentroOk.org.
