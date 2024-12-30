Tulsa Organizations Offer Support Amid Uncertainty Over Immigration Policies

Tulsa organizations, including YWCA Tulsa, are providing legal consultations and resources to support immigrants as they navigate potential changes under President-elect Donald Trump's immigration policies.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Local organizations are preparing to address President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promise to prioritize the deportation of individuals living in the U.S. illegally, particularly those with criminal histories. While the road ahead remains unclear, local efforts aim to help families navigate these challenging times.

Q: How many immigrants call Tulsa home, and how many are undocumented?

A: According to YWCA Tulsa CEO Julie Davis, more than 41,000 immigrants live in Tulsa, and 18,000 of them are undocumented.

Q: What services does YWCA Tulsa offer to assist immigrants?

A: YWCA Tulsa offers free legal consultations every Thursday to help immigrants navigate their situations. However, demand is high, and there is often a waitlist.

Q: What challenges do immigrants face in understanding their legal options?

A: Robin Sherman, an immigration attorney, explains that every individual case is different. Some immigrants may qualify for immigration relief they were unaware of, while others need resources like "know your rights" materials. Sherman suggests speaking with an immigration attorney to get the most accurate information.

Q: How is Tulsa responding to this uncertain time?

A: Julie Davis emphasizes that Tulsa remains a welcoming city, proud of its diversity and integration. Organizations are working together to ensure that immigrants have as much information as possible about upcoming changes.

Q: Where can individuals find additional support?

A: Resources for immigration support are available through organizations like YWCA Tulsa and the Tulsa Immigrant Research Network.

For more information, visit YWCATulsa.org or ElCentroOk.org.