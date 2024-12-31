Tulsa County Officials Target Drug Trafficking With $300K Grant

A $300,000 state grant will fund a new drug interdiction unit in Tulsa County, aiming to target traffickers and reduce drug-related deaths.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office plan to use a $300,000 state grant to create a drug interdiction unit focused on targeting traffickers.

“What we’re hoping is that this is not just exclusive to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. In time, we hope that other agencies will join in, and it will be a multi-agency deal,” said Sheriff Vic Regalado.

Tackling Community Challenges

Officials hope removing drugs before they enter the community will address issues such as mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness.

“If you’re one of those folks out there that thinks they’re getting away with dealing drugs, I’m hopeful that this interdiction unit is going to start hunting you down,” said District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

Focus on Traffickers, Not Addicts

The Drug Interdiction Unit will target traffickers and crime rings rather than individuals struggling with addiction.

“We know simply arresting the addict was counterproductive. They didn’t get any help, and it filled our jails with people who had serious problems,” Regalado said.

Rising Overdose Deaths

From 2018 to 2022, 913 people died in Tulsa County from unintentional drug overdoses, according to state data. Methamphetamine accounted for most of the deaths, with fentanyl close behind.

Law enforcement fears the numbers will continue to rise without intervention.

Holding Dealers Accountable

Kunzweiler emphasized prosecuting dealers connected to fatal overdoses.

“I’m hopeful that first responders and law enforcement won’t look at that as an OD scene but look at it as a crime scene,” Kunzweiler said. “And if they can find out who delivered it, I’m going after you for homicide.”

More Initiatives Coming in 2025

The announcement is part of a broader plan to address mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness. Sheriff Regalado said more initiatives are expected in 2025, with hopes for collaboration from lawmakers, healthcare providers, and the public.