Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Embezzling From Company He Worked For

A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the armored car company he works at was arrested by Tulsa Police.

TPD investigators said Jobany Franco worked for a company that delivers money to banks and the federal reserve.

They said this summer, the Fed noticed $50,000 was missing.

Police said surveillance video shows Franco tampering with the money and they said he admitted to taking $40,000.

He's been arrested and accused of embezzlement.