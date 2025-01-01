Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Embezzling From Company He Worked For

A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the armored car company he works at was arrested by Tulsa Police.

Tuesday, December 31st 2024, 6:07 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

TPD investigators said Jobany Franco worked for a company that delivers money to banks and the federal reserve.

They said this summer, the Fed noticed $50,000 was missing.

Police said surveillance video shows Franco tampering with the money and they said he admitted to taking $40,000.

He's been arrested and accused of embezzlement.

