Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Embezzling From Company He Worked For

Tuesday, December 31st 2024, 6:07 pm
A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the armored car company he works at was arrested by Tulsa Police.
TPD investigators said Jobany Franco worked for a company that delivers money to banks and the federal reserve.
They said this summer, the Fed noticed $50,000 was missing.
Police said surveillance video shows Franco tampering with the money and they said he admitted to taking $40,000.
He's been arrested and accused of embezzlement.
