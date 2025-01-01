Tulsa Shootout Attracts Drivers Young & Old From Around The World

People from all over the world are coming to Green Country for the 40th annual Tulsa Shootout.

By: Amy Slanchik

There's a near-constant hum inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square, where cars are zipping around on dirt. While most races are smooth, there's an occasional crash that slows things down, but it's all part of the chase for the Golden Driller.

"If you're the one that walks away with the golden driller on Saturday, it's a resume event. That could be a career-defining event,” Tulsa Shootout Announcer Bryan Hulbert said.

There are more than 700 competitors this year, for a family fun event that attracts the young and the young at heart. "It's a generational sport,” Hulbert said. “We have drivers starting off at the age of six in junior sprints and racing all the way up to almost the age of 80."

"I am 11 now because today is my birthday,” Dextry Wright said.

Dextry Wright is here from Arizona. He has been racing for more than half his life. "In micros, I have been racing for around two years,” he said. “And I used to race quarter midgets since I was five. So around six years I've been racing." With big goals for the future, Wright is hoping for his 2025 to get off to a speedy, and successful start. "I want to advance to maybe race a sprint car and some midgets and win the Chili Bowl. That's my goal,” he said.

January is a big month for racing in Tulsa. The 39th annual Chili Bowl will follow the Tulsa Shootout at Expo Square. Hundreds of racers come from all over the world to compete in midget car racing. It also brings some of the biggest names in racing to Tulsa, including Kyle Busch.

Last year, News On 6 spoke with him about both him and his son racing in the Chili Bowl.

